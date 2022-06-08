Weinstein To Be Charged In London Over 1996 Assault

By Adele Redmond (June 8, 2022, 3:48 PM BST) -- Harvey Weinstein will face indecent assault claims in the U.K. after government prosecutors said Wednesday that they had authorized police to issue charges over an assault in the 1990s, the latest criminal woes for the disgraced Hollywood producer. The Crown Prosecution Service has said that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein can now be charged with assaults against a woman in London after a police investigation. (Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images) Rosemary Ainslie, head of special crime at the Crown Prosecution Service, said the movie mogul can now be charged with assaults against a woman, now in her 50s, in London in August 1996...

