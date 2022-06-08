Domino's $2.7M Fee Win Can't Be Appealed, Judge Says

By Jasmin Jackson (June 8, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rebuffed a patent-holding company's bid for more time to appeal Domino's $2.7 million attorney fees award after the pizza-maker defeated a patent suit over digital menu technology, finding that the company unreasonably missed the filing deadline. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw said in a Tuesday order that Ameranth Inc. waited too long to challenge the decision forcing it to pay Domino's Pizza LLC's seven-figure legal bill, which accumulated while the pizza-maker fought claims that it infringed four of Ameranth's online menu patents. Judge Sabraw determined that the patent-holding company failed to appeal the ruling at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS