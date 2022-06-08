Fortress Tells 9th Circ. Nothing Plausible About Intel Suit

By Bryan Koenig (June 8, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Fortress Investment Group says the Ninth Circuit shouldn't revive Intel's suit accusing it of anti-competitively aggregating, and asserting, a huge portfolio of technology patents, arguing in a brief made public Tuesday that there's been no showing that Fortress managed to control enough patents to impose royalty demands. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen rightly tossed the allegations of a patent aggregation scheme from California federal court last year, according to the brief, because Intel has alleged only that Fortress controls "at most a small handful of substitute patents within any purported market," without alleging that it can wield enough potential substitutes...

