Chipmakers, Electronics Cos. Face ITC Patent Case

By Andrew Karpan (June 8, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm, Bose Corp. and NXP Semiconductors are just some of the big-name tech companies facing a patent infringement investigation that the U.S. International Trade Commission is conducting after a patent company that claims to own intellectual property once developed by Bell Labs filed a complaint. On Tuesday, the Washington, D.C.-based trade commission put out a five-page notice that indicated one of its judges would commence an investigation into a complaint lodged there in late April by lawyers for Bell Semiconductor, based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The complaint targeted some 15 tech companies and accused them of importing products that infringed language in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS