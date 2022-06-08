Judge Won't Revive BP Spill Fraud Claims Against Attys

By Josh Liberatore (June 8, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge won't reverse a decision tossing fraud claims the state's residents brought against attorneys they alleged caused them to miss out on relief money following the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, saying they've wasted too many chances to amend their complaint to introduce new evidence. U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter said in an order Tuesday that she won't reconsider her March ruling that Louisiana residents who saw their fishing-based livelihoods damaged by the oil spill didn't make specific enough claims to sue their lawyers for fraud. A Louisiana federal judge declined to reconsider an earlier ruling...

