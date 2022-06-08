Nominee For Federal Procurement Policy Chief Withdraws

By Daniel Wilson (June 8, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development official Biniam Gebre has withdrawn from consideration to lead procurement policy for the White House, roughly 10 months after he had been nominated for the role. President Joe Biden's nomination of Gebre to be administrator for federal procurement policy, originally made in August, was included in a list of nominations and withdrawals sent to the Senate by the White House on Tuesday. The withdrawal was driven by Gebre himself, who "chose to forgo the confirmation process to pursue other opportunities," a White House official told Law360 on Wednesday. "The administration will consider other nominees...

