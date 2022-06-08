Bank Says Ga. Contractor Stiffed Subcontractor Out Of $1.9M

By Nate Beck (June 8, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A lender claims Georgia contractor Precision Concrete Construction Inc. failed to pay a subcontractor for $1.9 million in work on 10 Atlanta-area projects, driving the firm out of business, according to a federal lawsuit. Truist Bank sued Precision on Tuesday to recover money it claims the firm owes a defunct subcontractor, Classic Concrete Forming. The bank argues Precision hired the company for 13 projects but never paid Classic Concrete for its portion of the work on 10 it finished. Without payment, the subcontractor wasn't able to complete its work on three other projects that Precision had hired it to do in...

