Websites Need Consent To Share User Info, 3rd Circ. Told

By Matthew Santoni (June 8, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Websites need to gather users' consent to share their information with third-party trackers and advertisers — and stay in compliance with Pennsylvania's wiretapping law — counsel for an online shopper told the Third Circuit on Wednesday. In arguments seeking to revive Ashley Popa's proposed class action against Harriet Carter Gifts, attorney Gary Lynch told the panel of judges that Popa and others hadn't agreed to send their information to NaviStone Inc., the company providing third-party tracking services. Although the lower court had dismissed Popa's suit because NaviStone had been a "direct participant" in the data exchange, and was thus not liable...

