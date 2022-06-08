CohnReznick Pays $2M To End SEC's Flawed Audits Charges

By Dorothy Atkins (June 8, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The New York-based accounting firm CohnReznick LLP has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's charges that the firm and three partners violated professional rules of conduct leading two clients to file fraudulent financial statements in 2017, according to an SEC order published Wednesday. In a 30-page, cease-and-desist order, the SEC accused the firm and its partners of ignoring auditing red flags and violating SEC regulations by allowing their clients to file false statements in 2017 in violation of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act. The two clients — the former Jessica Simpson fashion line-owner Sequential Brands...

