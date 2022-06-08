Agencies Pull Patent Injunction Policy Without Replacement

By Bryan Koenig (June 8, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration opted Wednesday to scrap a Trump-era policy that generally promoted the right of holders of standard-essential patents to pursue injunctions blocking the use of their technology if the patents are infringed, while also abandoning a proposed alternative that would have essentially discouraged such injunctions. After reviewing a draft policy floated in December, the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the National Institute of Standards and Technology concluded that it was preferable to have no policy statement at all rather than to either rewrite or leave intact a 2019 position holding that injunctions should be available to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS