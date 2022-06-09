Ex-Ga. Law Firm Staffer Gets Shorter Embezzlement Sentence

By Rosie Manins (June 9, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has shaved more than four years off a prison sentence imposed on a former accountant of a defunct Georgia law firm for her part in a firm founder's multi-million dollar embezzlement, effectively releasing her on time served. U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross issued a final judgment over Asha R. Maurya following a resentencing hearing in the Northern District of Georgia on Tuesday. Maurya, a former accountant at Morris Hardwick Schneider, had her initial seven-year prison term from February 2019 reduced to 33 months, or two years and nine months. Maurya pled guilty in May 2017 to...

