Texas Atty Surrenders License Under Possible Criminal Probe

By Jessica Corso (June 8, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A San Antonio attorney accused of stealing millions of dollars from clients surrendered his law license this week and is now facing a criminal investigation, Law360 was told Wednesday. Attorney Chris Pettit was facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of making off with client funds when he filed for bankruptcy last week, saying that he feared further litigation against him and that bankruptcy court was the best place to resolve the disputes. The Supreme Court of Texas accepted the surrender of his law license on Monday, which he handed over in lieu of facing disciplinary action, according to the court. Ray Battaglia,...

