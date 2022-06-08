Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: National Realty Investment Advisors LLC

By Rick Archer (June 8, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- East Coast real estate investment and development firm National Realty Investment Advisors and affiliates filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in a New Jersey bankruptcy court, saying it needs a "breathing space" to avoid liquidation due to loss of investors. (iStock.com/AndreyPopov) The New Jersey-based firm describes itself as a "vertically integrated real estate investment, management and development firm" focused on the development and renovation of residential properties in East Coast urban markets, with projects in New York City, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Florida. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection Prospect of "disorderly liquidation" due to investors pulling out funds...

