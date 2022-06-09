BofA Fights To Restart €143M Swaps Case Against Milan

By Sophia Dourou (June 9, 2022, 6:57 PM BST) -- Bank of America asked a London court on Thursday to revive its litigation against an Italian municipality over a pre-financial crisis interest rate swap worth €143 million ($152 million) that the city alleged had "hidden costs." Counsel for Bank of America Europe DAC Richard Handyside urged the High Court to lift the stay on a lawsuit the lender had brought against the municipality of Milan over the interest rate swap agreement to restructure its debt. Lawsuits brought by the bank and its wealth management division Merrill Lynch International ground to a halt in English courts in 2016 after a "deliberate and...

