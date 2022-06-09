Navy Federal Seeks Ax Of Consumers' Zelle Scam Risk Claims

By Katryna Perera (June 9, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Navy Federal Credit Union urged a New Jersey federal judge to ax a proposed class action suit against the financial institution that accuses it of failing to reimburse customer losses caused by fraud on the Zelle digital payments network. Navy Federal filed a motion to dismiss on Wednesday, arguing the plaintiff, Jacqueline Wilkins, failed to state a claim. Wilkins filed suit against the credit union in May, asserting a breach-of-contract claim on behalf of a nationwide class of consumers and violation of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act on behalf of a New Jersey class. Wilkins claimed that the credit union "actively misrepresented"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS