Oil Co. Says $8.5M Award Against Saudi Co. Can Be OK'd

By Clark Mindock (June 9, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- National Oilwell Varco Inc. has pushed back on a Saudi energy company's effort to toss an arbitrator's $8.5 million award, telling the Fifth Circuit the company is trying to shift blame for its mistakes by misinterpreting the case. The Houston-based company said Wednesday that Al Rushaid Parker Drilling Ltd. was wrong to claim the arbitrator had inappropriately gutted its argument that NOV bribed Al Rushaid employees to approve grossly inflated supply contracts and then turn a blind eye when the Texas company failed to deliver equipment. Despite those allegations, NOV said there is no dispute regarding the facts of the case...

