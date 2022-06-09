Ex-NFL Player Says League Wrongly Denied CTE Benefits

By Mike Curley (June 9, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A former defensive tackle is suing the NFL's disability plan and its board in Maryland federal court, saying they effectively "rewrote" their plan to avoid giving him permanent disability benefits for brain injuries he suffered during his time on the field. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Roy Miller III, who played from 2009 to 2017 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, said his injuries and resulting conditions, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy, qualify him for long-term benefits, which the NFL Player Disability and Neurocognitive Benefit Plan and its board denied him. Miller's injuries, which required surgery, included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS