Crown Resorts Gets Regulatory Approvals In $6.3B PE Buyout

By McCord Pagan (June 9, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Australian resort and casino operator Crown Resorts, advised by Herbert Smith Freehills, said Thursday it's received approval from two state-level regulators as part of its previously announced deal to be acquired by Blackstone for AU$8.9 billion ($6.3 billion). Crown Resorts Ltd. said in a brief statement that it received signoff for the deal from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission and the New South Wales Independent Gaming and Liquor Authority. It must still receive approval from the gaming regulator for Western Australia and others. The approvals Thursday come about four months after Blackstone won its bid for Crown Resorts amid...

