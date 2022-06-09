Minn. Need Not Defend County Reps In Tribal Suit, Court Says

By Caleb Symons (June 9, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Minnesota is not obligated to defend two county officials whom the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has sued in federal court, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, saying the officials were not clearly acting on behalf of the state when they took steps to curb the tribe's police powers. The justices' ruling comes as Mille Lacs County Attorney Joseph Walsh and County Sheriff Don Lorge consider asking the U.S. District Court in Minnesota for an early win against the tribe, which claims the men prevented its police officers from carrying out their duties on tribal land. Walsh and Lorge have said...

