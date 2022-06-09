Salvage Co. Blames Shipowner For Pollution From Ga. Wreck

By Kelcey Caulder (June 9, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas salvage and wreck removal company denied any wrongdoing in the cleanup of a large vehicle carrier that capsized off Georgia's coast, and brought a cross-claim saying negligence of the vessel's owner caused any alleged damages. Glynn County, Georgia, sued T&T Salvage LLC and four others in March in a Georgia federal court, alleging that the 2019 wreck of the Golden Ray and the resulting oil spill contaminated the county's natural resources and compromised habitats for birds, shrimp and other species in environmentally sensitive areas and tourist hot spots. On Wednesday, T&T Salvage denied all the environmental pollution-related claims. The company said, however, that...

