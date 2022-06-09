Foreign Investor Pulls Suit Over Feds' EB-5 Visa Delay

By Bill Wichert (June 9, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A foreign investor has dropped her New York federal lawsuit accusing immigration authorities of an "inexcusable delay" in considering her bid for permanent residency by taking too long to process her application for an EB-5 visa, according to a court filing on Thursday. A little more than a year after she launched the action against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and related parties, Nidhi Gurnani and the government said in the filing that they "stipulate to the dismissal of all claims without prejudice, with each party to bear his, her, or its own attorneys' fees and costs." Counsel for Gurnani...

