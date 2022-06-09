Mohegan Tribe's COVID-19 Insurance Claims For Casino Nixed

By Andrew Westney (June 9, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state judge has tossed a suit by the Mohegan Tribe's gaming arm against Factory Mutual Insurance Co., saying no provisions of the tribal entity's insurance policy covered COVID-19-related losses at the Mohegan Sun casino. The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority had asked the court to reject Factory Mutual's bid to strike the authority's complaint, claiming that COVID-19 did not actually have to be present at Mohegan Sun for coverage to kick in. The Mohegan Tribe's gambling authority, which oversees the Mohegan Sun casino, lost its bid for COVID-19 coverage when a Connecticut state judge rejected its argument that its insurance...

