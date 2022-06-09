Insurer Wants Out Of Texas Construction Paralysis-Injury Suit

By Ganesh Setty (June 9, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co. should have no duty to defend or indemnify two construction contractors accused of negligently causing a worker to fall from a second floor and suffer paralysis due to shoddy makeshift flooring, the insurer told a Texas federal court Thursday. Crum & Forster said in a declaratory action that the worker, Ignacio Vasquez, qualifies as an "employee" or "worker" of the policyholder, Advantage Framing and Construction Inc., or Newmark Homes-Houston LLC, subject to separate bodily injury exclusions. According to Thursday's suit, Vasquez alleged in his most recent petition in Texas state court, filed in May, that...

