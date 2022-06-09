Air Force Contractor Says It Can Fight NLRB Order

By Emily Brill (June 9, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- An Air Force contractor said it's allowed to challenge a National Labor Relations Board order requiring it to pay into a union-run benefit fund on behalf of hires from a unionized company, urging the D.C. Circuit to reject the board's argument that the contractor missed its chance to do so. In a brief filed Wednesday, Logmet LLC fought the NLRB's contention that it failed to raise arguments before the board that would allow it to challenge the order now. Logmet said it raised those arguments in post-order briefs taking exception to the board's decision. "The board ignores the arguments Logmet made,"...

