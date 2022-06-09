FINRA Fraud Claim 'Flailing Around The Edges,' Court Told

By Caleb Symons (June 9, 2022, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo defended on Thursday a 2019 arbitration ruling in its favor by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, as an attorney for the bank slammed a Georgia judge who vacated that decision over corruption allegations for "flailing around the edges" of the case. Harold Melton of Troutman Pepper told the state Court of Appeals that Wells Fargo acted within FINRA rules when it asked the agency to exclude two potential arbitrators over concerns they were biased against the financial institution. That request — which the trial court judge said amounted to corruption because it was made in secret — was entirely...

