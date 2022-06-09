Idaho Tribes Look To Revisit Land Rulings In Railway Row

By Andrew Westney (June 9, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have urged an Idaho federal judge to rethink rulings in their suit against the federal government over railroad rights-of-way within reservation land, saying the judge wrongly tossed claims to settle the tribes' title over land where the railway crossed their reservation. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, which combines two tribes into a single, federally recognized tribal entity, asked Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye on Wednesday to reconsider his December 2021 dismissal of their quiet title claim to certain land parcels on the Fort Hall Reservation. Judge Nye ruled Dec. 16 that the Quiet Title Act claims were barred...

