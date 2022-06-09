Tesla Can't Pause Calif. Agency's Factory Race Bias Suit

By Dave Simpson (June 9, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A California state judge declined to pause the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing's lawsuit alleging widespread anti-Black harassment at a Tesla Inc. factory in Fremont, saying the electric vehicle maker can pursue its misconduct claims against the agency, but it can't stay the lawsuit while it does so. Almeda County Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo rejected a stay bid from Tesla, which had argued the DFEH has obligations to give fair notice, do impartial investigations and make good-faith efforts to work out disputes, according to minutes from the hearing Wednesday. Tesla can't pause a California agency's race discrimination lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS