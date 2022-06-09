Reed Smith Litigator Joins Jackson Walker in Houston

By Jessica Corso (June 9, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Jackson Walker LLP has added a Reed Smith LLP litigator with experience representing clients facing class actions and multidistrict litigation to its trial and appellate practice in Houston. Christina Vitale has joined the firm as a partner, the firm announced Tuesday. She spent three years as a partner at Reed Smith and has also been a partner at Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP, according to her LinkedIn profile. She concentrates her practice on complex commercial litigation, including class actions and MDLs, and often represents pharmaceutical, life sciences and financial services clients, according to Jackson Walker. Vitale also has experience conducting internal investigations...

