NYC Office Tower Wants Ch. 11 Sale Plan To End Case Quickly

By Vince Sullivan (June 9, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The owner of a midtown Manhattan office tower asked a Delaware bankruptcy court late Wednesday to approve a proposed Chapter 11 transaction timeline that would see a sale or recapitalization of its debt that would allow its case to wrap up by September. In a motion to approve bidding procedures, PWM Property Management LLC said it needs to move quickly to get to a value-maximizing transaction and that it has received firm interest from at least seven potential bidders who wish to acquire the debtor's assets, invest new equity capital or extend new financing to the company. "The debtors do not...

