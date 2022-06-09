Hotel Says Pillsbury Should Forfeit Fee For Bad Ch. 11 Advice

By Rick Archer (June 9, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The owner of a California hotel is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to deny a $6.3 million fee request from its ex-attorneys at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, saying the firm's advice to file for Chapter 11 protection left it millions of dollars poorer. In a motion filed Wednesday, the owner of the former Fairmont San Jose, SC SJ Holdings, said it could have resolved a dispute with its management company outside of bankruptcy, and that Pillsbury's advice to file for Chapter 11 only led to millions in costs and a $15 million payment to the management company anyway. "As detailed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS