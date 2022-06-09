Netflix, Dark Horse Settle Artist's 'Umbrella Academy' IP Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 9, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Netflix and Dark Horse Comics have reached a confidential settlement with an artist to resolve a copyright lawsuit over a fishbowl-headed character in "The Umbrella Academy" TV series, according to a filing Wednesday in Texas federal court. The settlement, the notice of which is sealed, resolves Kevin Atkinson's lawsuit alleging that Netflix and Dark Horse ripped off his fishbowl-headed villain, Kingfish, for "The Umbrella Academy" series, an attorney for the Rogue Satellite Comics illustrator confirmed to Law360 on Thursday. A professional illustrator claimed that fishbowl-headed character Atlas Jericho Carmichael, featured in Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," left, is strikingly similar to his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS