$4.3M In Atty Fees Awarded In Pot Co. Canopy's $13M Deal

By Katryna Perera (June 9, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge granted final approval to a $13 million settlement reached between pot company Canopy Growth Corp. and a class of investors and awarded class counsel $4.3 million in attorney fees. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty issued his final judgment on Wednesday and ordered the case's dismissal with prejudice. The settlement resolves allegations that Canopy misled investors about the strength of the Canadian cannabis market. The settlement was reached in February. Canopy denies any liability or wrongdoing, according to court documents. Judge McNulty said in his order that the settlement was fair, reasonable and adequate and in the...

