Genie Wants New Trial In Boom Lift Injury Suit

By Emily Field (June 9, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Genie Industries Inc. on Wednesday asked an Oregon federal court for a new trial after a $3.35 million verdict — later reduced to $1.7 million — in a suit by a man who claimed he was injured by one of its boom lift vehicles, arguing that the plaintiff's own expert witness undermined his case. Genie said the opinion of John Biskey, Mark Bowden's expert witness, didn't address what happened in the September 2015 incident in which Bowden was injured while operating a boom lift, a type of mobile aerial work platform. Bowden testified at trial, which ended May 6, that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS