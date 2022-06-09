Steel Plate Maker Urges 5th Circ. To Revive Antitrust Suit

By Morgan Conley (June 9, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A steel plate producer urged the Fifth Circuit to revive its claims accusing the country's largest steel manufacturers of anti-competitive conduct, arguing a lower court wrongly refused to see its competitors' conduct for the group boycott that it was. JSW Steel USA Inc. told the circuit court in its opening brief Wednesday that it was enjoying noteworthy success and was preparing to roll out aggressive expansion plans when Trump-era national security steel import tariffs forced it to pivot to sourcing the steel slab it requires from domestic manufacturers. The steel plate producer alleges that rather than agreeing in good faith to...

