Hard Rock Developer Faces $1.6M Body Recovery Suit

By Mike Curley (June 10, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A contractor hired by the developers of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans is suing the developer for more than $1.6 million, saying the developer failed to pay up for its services in demolishing the hotel and recovering the bodies of people killed when it fell in 2019. In a complaint filed in Louisiana federal court on Thursday, Kolb Grading LLC said it complied with every aspect of its contract with 1031 Canal Development Inc. when it was hired to perform demolition and body recovery services, but that the developer has withheld more than $1.6 million that it is...

