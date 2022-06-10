Asylum-Seekers Accuse USCIS Of Preventing Work Eligibility

By Rae Ann Varona (June 10, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A group of asylum-seekers have hit U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with a proposed class action, saying its policies and practices unlawfully prevent them and other asylum applicants from obtaining work authorization pending decisions on their asylum claims. The four named plaintiffs — noncitizens who come from Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador — said Thursday that Congress has allowed asylum-seekers to obtain work authorizations if their asylum applications have been pending for more than 180 days. The 180-day waiting period, during which applicants cannot work, may be suspended only for delays caused by applicants. But the asylum applicants said USCIS and...

