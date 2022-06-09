Biden's ICE Curbs Can't Moot Immigrant Activists' Speech Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (June 9, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement couldn't shake off claims that it targeted its critics for removal, as a Washington federal judge ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration's curbs on immigration enforcement operations didn't moot the retaliation suit. ICE had argued that a September 2021 guidance instructing officers to prioritize recent border-crossers and national security and public safety threats for removal was enough to blot out claims from two Washington-based advocacy organizations — La Resistencia and the Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites — that it cracked down on undocumented immigrants who spoke out against U.S. immigration policy. But U.S. District Judge James...

