No Limit For NJ Cities On Low-Income Housing Demands

By Nate Beck (June 10, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- New Jersey local governments can require developers to build more affordable housing than the state constitution requires, a state appeals court found Thursday in a decadelong case seeking to compel four luxury apartment developers in Hoboken to designate units for low-income residents. At the direction of the State Supreme Court, a three-judge panel of the Appellate Division of State Superior Court rejected arguments that developers did not need to designate 10% of their units as affordable on four apartment complexes because the city of Hoboken had never enforced a law requiring them to do so. Last year, the Supreme Court suspended...

