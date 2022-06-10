Bayer Notches 3rd Roundup Trial Win With Missouri Verdict

By Andrew Karpan (June 10, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for German chemical conglomerate Bayer were able to convince a majority of jurors in a Missouri county court that years of using Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller did not cause a man to develop non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, following a monthlong trial. The verdict in Allan Shelton's case against Monsanto, which Bayer bought for $62 billion in a deal that was finally cleared in 2019, came down late Thursday afternoon in the Kansas City courthouse. On Friday, Missouri Circuit Court Judge Charles McKenzie signed off on a judgment memorializing the results of the trial, which had kicked off in early May. "We, the undersigned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS