Cosby Accuser Seeks Testimony Of Alleged Underage Victim

By Craig Clough (June 9, 2022, 10:56 PM EDT) -- One day after a California jury saw video testimony of Bill Cosby denying he knowingly pursued underage girls, attorney Gloria Allred asked the court on behalf of a client suing the comedian for sexual assault to allow a rebuttal witness who claims Cosby raped her at 16. Allred of Allred Maroko & Goldberg told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan outside the presence of the jury that the rebuttal witness, Renita Hill, claims she was drugged and raped by Cosby on a number of occasions, and would be called to rebut Cosby denying he ever "went out with" someone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS