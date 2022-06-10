SEC Launches Probe Of Ericsson Over Report Of ISIS Bribes

By Lauren Berg (June 9, 2022, 11:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into telecom giant Ericsson in connection with reports that it may have made bribes to the Islamic State group while trying to secure business in the Middle East, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. In the brief filing, Stockholm-based Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson said it is now the subject of an SEC investigation in relation to an internal company probe into alleged employee misconduct in Iraq from 2011 to 2019 and possible payments to terrorists. "It is too early to determine or predict the outcome of the investigation, but Ericsson is fully...

