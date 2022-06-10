NextEra Units Say Court Must OK €291M Award Against Spain

By Caroline Simson (June 10, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Dutch subsidiaries of U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc. are pressing a Washington, D.C., federal court to enforce a €291 million ($306 million) arbitral award they won against Spain, saying the fact that the award has been upheld by an annulment committee means there is nothing left to argue. Backed by the European Commission, Spain had urged the court last month to toss the NextEra units' petition to enforce the award, saying the court has no jurisdiction since the underlying arbitration clause in the Energy Charter Treaty is invalid under EU law. But the NextEra units argued Thursday that the D.C. court has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS