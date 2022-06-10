Atty's Time-Bar Error Can't Restore Ga. Wrongful Death Claims

By Rosie Manins (June 10, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A lawyer's allegedly mistaken agreement to dismiss wrongful death claims as time-barred is still binding even after a subsequent attorney argued that the claims could still be pressed, the Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled. The court affirmed in a unanimous opinion on Thursday a trial court's denial of a medical malpractice plaintiff's motion to vacate a consent order that dismissed with prejudice wrongful death claims against two anesthesiologists, Michael Marshall and Mary Finn. The plaintiff, Jason Parrish, claimed the two anesthesiologists administered an anesthetic that killed his fiancee during the birth of their daughter. Acting on the advice of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS