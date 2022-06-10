InfoWars Ch. 11 Dismissal Approved In Texas

By Vince Sullivan (June 10, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy court on Friday dismissed Chapter 11 cases tied to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after family members suing over Jones' lies that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax agreed to pursue their defamation claims outside of bankruptcy court. During a brief hybrid hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher M. Lopez said he would sign an order approving dismissal of the cases of InfoW LLC, IWHealth LLC and Prison Planet TV LLC, all entities that hold intellectual property assets connected to Jones' podcast network. The only matter left to adjudicate is the fees owed to the Subchapter...

