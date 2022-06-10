TCEQ Doesn't Have To Restart Injection Well Permit Review

By Katie Buehler (June 10, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has the authority to grant a permit for an underground injection well even after state regulators expressed concerns over the project, holding that requiring the commission to restart its review process in that instance would be "draconian and inefficient." In a unanimous decision, the justices found that while Texas' Injection Well Act, which governs the injection well permitting process in the state, requires a permit applicant to acquire a no-harm letter from the Railroad Commission of Texas to begin permit proceedings in front of the environmental commission,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS