Texas Justices Send Houston Fee Fight Back For Repleading

By Michelle Casady (June 10, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined a proposed class of Houstonians challenging a city drainage fee ordinance can amend their pleadings in the trial court in light of a 2018 amendment to the city charter that was enacted while this appeal was pending. The court issued its unanimous opinion in the case in which Elizabeth C. Perez was fighting to revive her 2015 lawsuit against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other leaders seeking reimbursement for a drainage fee Perez alleges was misleadingly imposed on residents of the city. The lower appellate court tossed all of Perez's claims, on grounds of...

