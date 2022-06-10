Many State Classes Dropped From Ill. Mattress Fiber Suit

By Celeste Bott (June 10, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday struck all statewide classes outside Illinois from a lawsuit alleging a Zinus Inc. foam mattress released thousands of invisible glass fibers, saying the claims of those out-of-state customers have no ties to the mattress company's business in the Prairie State. U.S. District Judge David Dugan, in an order trimming the complaint Friday, rejected the customers' argument that Zinus waived objections to personal jurisdiction by participating in and litigating the case on the merits, noting that the non-Illinois plaintiffs only joined the action in April of last year. He dismissed their claims from the case without...

