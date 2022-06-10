3rd Circ. Can't Review Judge's Arbitration Ruling, Driver Says

By Caleb Drickey (June 10, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A delivery driver told the Third Circuit it had no standing to weigh in on whether an arbitration clause he signed with a logistics firm was enforceable, urging the court to dismiss a challenge to an order denying individual arbitration of class wage claims. In his motion Thursday, Michael Easterday argued that a lower court's holding that arbitration agreements between drivers and USPack Logistics were governed by New Jersey law rather than the Federal Arbitration Act meant the federal appeals court had no authority to review a decision that such contracts were unenforceable. "Although [USPack] asserts that this court has jurisdiction to hear...

