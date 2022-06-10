Judge OKs Ch. 11 Loan, Rent Escrow For Dallas Senior Home

By Rick Archer (June 10, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Friday granted a request by the operator of Dallas' Edgemere retirement community to take out $10.1 million in Chapter 11 financing, but said it would also have to set aside funds to make its lease payments. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle Larson issued bench rulings allowing Northwest Senior Housing Corp. to take out the debtor-in-possession financing from a bond trustee while partially acceding to a separate request from Edgemere's landlord for measures to ensure Northwest will pay its rent on the property. Northwest sought Chapter 11 protection on April 14, citing nearly $112 million in debt, decreased occupancy...

