Opioid Judge Disavows 'Unfair' Atty Fees But Still Draws Fire

By Jeff Overley (June 10, 2022, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The federal judge steering multidistrict opioid litigation revisited a controversial order regarding discovery and attorney fees, but counsel for local governments said Friday that the purported clarification doesn't adequately address a high-profile call for Sixth Circuit intervention. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster conceded in a Wednesday clarification that his order "could have been more clear." He then contended in a Thursday letter to the Sixth Circuit that his clarification "directly resolves one or more issues raised" by hundreds of local governments that have accused him of hijacking opioid cases outside the MDL. On Friday, however, a lead lawyer for those...

